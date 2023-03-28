Chainsaw Man Chapter 125 Spoilers and Release Timeline

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha, Viz Media

Are you wondering what the Chainsaw Man Chapter 125 release date is and if any spoilers are available? Did you read through Chapter 124 and can’t wait for the next chapter to release? We now know Yoru can make swords out of her body parts, but that is the only question we had answered. Who exactly was that poor Devil Hunter? Who is the Falling Devil cooking for, and why? Lucky for us, we are back to a weekly release schedule, so we won’t need to wait too long until we get answers in the form of spoilers and raw cans. We will provide spoilers as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 125 Spoilers

There are no spoilers, leaks, or raw scans for Chapter 125, but we will update once they drop.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 125 Release Timeline

Chainsaw Man Chapter 125 will be released at 1:00 AM JST on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, March 28

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, March 28

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, March 28

March 12:00 PM EST Tuesday , March 28

, March 1:00 PM AST Tuesday , March 28

, March 2:00 PM BRT Tuesday , March 28

, March 5:00 PM GMT Tuesday , March 28

, March 7:00 PM CEST Tuesday , March 28

, 9:30 PM IST Tuesday , March 28

, March 11:00 PM ICT Tuesday , March 28

, March 12:00 AM PHT Tuesday , March 28

, March 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, March 29

Related: Who are the Four Horsemen in Chainsaw Man?

Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 125?

You can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 125 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapter releases of Part 2 Academy Saga are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 125 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

- This article was updated on March 28th, 2023