Chainsaw Man Chapter 124 Spoilers and Release Timeline

Are you wondering what the Chainsaw Man Chapter 124 release date is and if any spoilers are available? Did you read through Chapter 123 and can’t wait for the next chapter to release? We now know that the mysterious figure from which Yoru ran away is the Falling devil. We also know that she is causing Asa to relive her past trauma to help cook a dish for the residents of hell. Unfortunately, we are back to a two-week release schedule, so we must wait to get these pressing questions and more answered. However, if that is too long for you, we will provide spoilers as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens. Here is everything you need to know about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 124 release timeline and spoilers.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 124 Spoilers

There are no spoilers, leaks, or raw scans for Chapter 124 as of now, but we will update once they drop. With a two-week release window, we have more chances to get spoilers, so check back often because we will update this guide when they drop.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 124 Release Timeline

Chainsaw Man Chapter 124 will be released at 1:00 AM JST on Wednesday, March 29, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, March 28

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, March 28

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, March 28

March 12:00 PM EST Tuesday , March 28

, March 1:00 PM AST Tuesday , March 28

, March 2:00 PM BRT Tuesday , March 28

, March 5:00 PM GMT Tuesday , March 28

, March 7:00 PM CEST Tuesday , March 28

, 9:30 PM IST Tuesday , March 28

, March 11:00 PM ICT Tuesday , March 28

, March 12:00 AM PHT Tuesday , March 28

, March 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, March 29

Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 124?

You can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 124 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapter releases of Part 2 Academy Saga are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 124 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

