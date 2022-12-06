Are you wondering who the Four Horsemen in Chainsaw Man is and what role they play in the manga and series? The Four Horsemen are loosely based on the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse from Christian mythology. They appear in the manga in the order they appear in the Old Testament: Conquest, War, Hunger, and Death. So far, we have had story arcs containing the Control and War Devils. Here is everything you need to know about the Four Horsemen in Chainsaw Man.

Who are the Four Horsemen in Chainsaw Man

The Four Horsemen of Chainsaw Man are a group of powerful devils that play an essential part in the Chainsaw Man manga and anime. The Four Horsemen waged war with Pochita in Hell out of fear of his ability to erase demons. When Pochita neared death, he could change his appearance and escape to Earth. The current members of the Four Horsemen in their Earthly forms include:

Control Devil: Nayuta

Nayuta War Devil: Yoru

Yoru Famine Devil: Fami

Fami Death Devil: Unknown

Unlike previous instances of The Four Horsemen, they are not cohesive as they all have different goals. However, they collaborate as much as it will achieve their own goals. They play an essential role in the Chainsaw Man manga and animated series as they are the only entities that remember the names of the Devils that the Chainsaw Man devoured to an extent.

It appears that succeeding devils may not remember them. An example is Mikima knowing the names but Nayuta not having those memories. They also always appear on Earth as women with ringed yellow and orange eyes (although a devil having these eyes does not mean they are part of the Four Horsemen). The combined power of the Four Horsemen is said to be as powerful as the Primal Fears. Mikima was able to wound the Darkness Devil at a high cost.

The Chainsaw Man anime is currently avaiable to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

The Chainsaw Man Part 2 Manga is available to read on Viz Media.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022