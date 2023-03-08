Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 Spoilers and Release Timeline

Are you wondering what the Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 release date is and if any spoilers are available? Did you read through Chapter 122 and can’t wait for the next chapter to release? For example, Fami tells Yoshida that a Primal Fear appeared 40 seconds ago at the East District’s Tamano Apartments and that she will be the devil to start the Prophecy of Nostradamus. Who is it, exactly? Finally, what does it mean about the devil who spawned that made Yoru run away instead of fighting?

Things are getting even crazier with part 2 of the hit manga series. Lucky for us, we only have to wait a week for the next release. However, if that is too long for you, we will provide spoilers as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens. Here is everything you need to know about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 release timeline and spoilers.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 Spoilers

There are no spoilers, leaks, or raw scans for Chapter 123 as of now, but we will update once they drop. With a two-week release window, we have more chances to get spoilers, so check back often because we will update this guide when they drop.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 Release Timeline

Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 will be released at 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, March 15, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

7:00 AM PST Tuesday, March 14

8:00 AM MST Tuesday, March 14

9:00 AM CST Tuesday, March 14

10:00 AM EST Tuesday, March 14

11:00 AM AST Tuesday, March 14

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, March 14

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, March 14

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, March 14

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, March 14

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, March 14

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, March 14

12:00 AM JST Wednesday, March 15

Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 123?

You can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 123 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapter releases of Part 2 Academy Saga are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 123 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

- This article was updated on March 8th, 2023