Are you wondering what the Chainsaw Man Chapter 122 release date is and if any spoilers are available? Did you read through Chapter 121 and can’t wait for the next chapter to release? We now know what Yoshida’s goal with Asa is, albeit it was a huge letdown. Denji is now in a funk because Nayuta only wants him to turn into Chainsaw Man and fight people instead of dating. Asa learns that she should be careful about what she wishes for when she finds the corpse at the end of the chapter.

This chapter is setting up for some pretty spectacular moments for future chapters, but unfortunately, we will have to wait two weeks until the next chapter comes out. However, we will provide spoilers as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens. Here is everything you need to know about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 122 release timeline and spoilers.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 122 Release Timeline

Chainsaw Man Chapter 122 will be released at 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

7:00 AM PST Tuesday, March 7

8:00 AM MST Tuesday, March 7

9:00 AM CST Tuesday, March 7

10:00 AM EST Tuesday, March 7

11:00 AM AST Tuesday, March 7

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, March 7

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, March 7

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, March 7

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, March 7

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, March 7

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, March 7

12:00 AM JST Wednesday, March 8

Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 122?

You can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 122 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapter releases of Part 2 Academy Saga are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 122 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 122 Spoilers

There are no spoilers, leaks, or raw scans for Chapter 122, but we will update once they drop. With a two-week release window, we have more chances to get spoilers, so check back often because we will update this guide when they drop.

