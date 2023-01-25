After debuting in Chainsaw Man chapter 97, Nayuta took a step back and stopped showing up, only being mentioned by Denji. But she is finally going to appear again in chapter 119. Who exactly is she, and what will she think of Asa, the new protagonist of the manga?

Who is Nayuta in Chainsaw Man?

As of now, Nayuta has appeared or been mentioned only three times. She debuts in chapter 97, in which we find out that she is the new control devil following Makima’s death. Kishibe took her and told Denji to take care of her so that she wouldn’t turn out like Makima. Now she is raised by Denji with lots of love as his younger sister.

In chapter 111, she only appeared in a single panel. She is asleep hugging Denji, showing that he is caring for her. In chapter 116, we also find out that Denji is trying to make a lot of money in every way he can to send her to college, as she is very smart, and Denji wants her to have a normal life, something he didn’t get the chance to have as a kid.

Nayuta’s name and appearance are inspired by Yogen no Nayuta, a one-shot also created by Tatsuki Fujimoto. In it, Nayuta is a girl prophesized to destroy the world, making everyone scared of her except her brother, the only one who loves and cares about her. In a way, the relationship between Denji and Chainsaw Man‘s Nayuta is similar to the one the siblings have in Yogen no Nayuta.

Not much else is known about her. She doesn’t have any of Makima’s memories but shares some of the same desires, mainly wanting to form an equal relationship and a family. Will Asa help her with that too? We need to wait for chapter 119 to find out.

- This article was updated on January 25th, 2023