Are you wondering if Denji is now a supporting character in Chainsaw Man after everything that has taken place in Part 2 so far? Don’t worry because you aren’t the only one. Another fan posted a picture of a character profile from the Shueisha website (the featured picture of this article, shown above). He points out that, according to Shueisha and this character profile, Denji is now a supporting character.

We are now 20 plus chapters into Part 2 of the Manga, and Asa has become the protagonist. Denji is still a prevalent and essential side character, but his current status in the Manga is hard to ignore. There are a bunch of fan theories stating why they think this is, and we have compiled the best ones for you to review. Here is everything you need to know about how Denji is a supporting character in his own Manga.

Is Denji a Supporting Character in His Own Manga?

One meta-theory is that Denji realized that the fewer chapters of the Manga he is in, the less suffering he will go through. We support this theory because the dude cannot catch a break and has already been through more than most of the Chainsaw Man fans combined will go through.

This fan took a more philosophical approach to the post by saying that Part 1 is about Chainsaw Man, the character (Denji), and Part 2 is about Chainsaw Man, the idea. Chainsaw Man is an important cultural figure and the primary motive behind the possession of Asa by Yoru.

A fun fan theory is that Asa will successfully turn Denji into a Chainsaw like the piece of art that Fujimoto did, so he would literally be a Chainsaw Man.

A fan pointed out that it could feel like Denji is a supporting character because his small presence in Part 2 is amplified even further with the bi-weekly release, and everyone is overreacting and over-analyzing this.

Another fan theory is that Fujimoto wanted to kill a main character. Still, he can’t technically kill off Denji because he is immortal, so he relegates him to a supporting character and will continue to do so until he is written out of existence.

Finally, one fan explained that the picture is a character list from volume 13 and that while Asa and Yoru have top billing, there isn’t an official split between the main and supporting characters, so we shouldn’t read too much into it.

These fascinating theories lead to the same result: fans fear that every new arc from now on will have a new protagonist, with Denji forever relegated as a side piece. What do you think?

The Chainsaw Man Part 2 Manga is available to read on Viz Media.

The Chainsaw Man anime is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023