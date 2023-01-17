Are you wondering what the Chainsaw Man Chapter 119 release date is? Did you just read through Chapter 118 and can’t wait until the next chapter? We now know that Yoru’s powers do not work on Denji, and he can’t be turned into Denji Spinal Cord Sword Man (slightly disappointing). So how will Asa and Denji’s date at Denji’s house go? Will she follow the rules or cause chaos as she tends to do? What role will Nayuta and Iseumi play? Unfortunately, we won’t get another chapter for two weeks, so we will have to wait to find out officially. Here is everything you need to know about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 119 release date.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 119 Release Date and Spoilers

Chainsaw Man Chapter 119 will be released at 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

7:00 AM PST Tuesday, January 31 (Los Angeles, Vancouver)

8:00 AM MST Tuesday, January 31 (Denver, Calgary)

9:00 AM CST Tuesday, January 31 (Chicago, Regina)

10:00 AM EST Tuesday, January 31 (New York, Toronto)

11:00 AM AST Tuesday, January 31 (Halifax, Fredericton)

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, January 31 (Brasilia Time)

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, January 31 (UK and Ireland)

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, January 31 (Europe)

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, January 31 (India)

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, January 31 (Vietnam and Thailand)

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, January 31 (Philippines)

12:00 AM JST Wednesday, February 1 (Japan)

Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 119?

You can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 119 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapter releases of Part 2 Academy Saga are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 119 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 119 Spoilers

There are currently no spoilers, leaks, or raw scans for Chapter 119, but we will update this guide once they do. With us going back to a two-week release date, we should, at the very least, get a raw scan leak of Chapter 119.

The Chainsaw Man Part 2 Manga is available to read on Viz Media.

The Chainsaw Man anime is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

- This article was updated on January 17th, 2023