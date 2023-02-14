Are you wondering what the Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 release date is? Did you just read through Chapter 120 and can’t wait until the next chapter? Nayuta proves what a mastermind she is by getting what she wants after turning Asa into a dog, but she has Denji‘s interest at heart even so. This is because she doesn’t like Asa’s scent, which is spot on. Now Asa thinks Denji stood him up, and her goal of keeping Denji at arm’s length has been met even though she doesn’t know how or why. So what does Iseumi want with Asa, and how will she do with him after her heartfelt admittance of loneliness? Here is everything you need to know about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 release timeline and spoilers.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 Release Timeline

Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 will be released at 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, February 22, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

7:00 AM PST Tuesday, February 21 (Los Angeles, Vancouver)

8:00 AM MST Tuesday, February 21 (Denver, Calgary)

9:00 AM CST Tuesday, February 21 (Chicago, Regina)

10:00 AM EST Tuesday, February 21 (New York, Toronto)

11:00 AM AST Tuesday, February 21 (Halifax, Fredericton)

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, February 21 (Brasilia Time)

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, February 21 (UK and Ireland)

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, February 21 (Europe)

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, February 21 (India)

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, February 21 (Vietnam and Thailand)

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, February 21 (Philippines)

12:00 AM JST Wednesday, February 22 (Japan)

Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 121?

You can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapter releases of Part 2 Academy Saga are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 121 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 121 Spoilers

There are currently no spoilers, leaks, or raw scans for Chapter 121, but we will update once they drop.

The Chainsaw Man Part 2 Manga is available to read on Viz Media.

The Chainsaw Man anime is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2023