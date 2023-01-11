Are you wondering who the main character in Part 2 of Chainsaw Man manga is? We wouldn’t blame you because it seems like Denji has become a supporting character in his own manga. Whether it is because of the prolonged release times between chapters or if his role as the primary protagonist is coming to an end is yet to be seen. So then, who is Part 2’s main character? Here is everything you need to know about who the main character in part 2 of Chainsaw Man is since it isn’t Denji.

Who is the Main Character in Part 2 of Chainsaw Man?

Part 2 of the Chainsaw Man manga is called the Academy Saga. In it, Asa Mitaka is the main protagonist, with Denji serving as the deuteragonist. Part 2 follows Asa, the host of the War Devil named Yoru, who looks to find the Chainsaw Man to kill him due to his powers. Unbeknownst to Asa, the Chainsaw Man happens to go to the same high school as her, and she begins to build a relationship with him. However, Asa is technically no longer human since Yoru took over her corpse, so she is now a fiend host. Here is Asa Mitaka’s character profiled:

Manga Debut: Chapter 98

Chapter 98 Species: Fiend Host

Fiend Host Gender: Female

Female Birthplace: Japan

Japan Occupation: High School Student

High School Student Affiliations: Yoru, Four Horsemen, Fourth East High School, and Devil Hunter Club

Yoru, Four Horsemen, Fourth East High School, and Devil Hunter Club Relatives: Unknown

Asa and Yoru are represented differently in the manga based on how their appearances change. You can tell it is Yoru when her hair is worn loose, multiple scars across her face, and the spiral pattern in her eyes. This can be unclear initially, but you will get used to it after a few chapters.

The Chainsaw Man Part 2 Manga is available to read on Viz Media.

The Chainsaw Man anime is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

- This article was updated on January 10th, 2023