Are you wondering what the Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 release date is? Did you just read through Chapter 120 and can’t wait until the next chapter? Things got awkward between Deni and Asa while watching movies at his house. Asa tries to keep Denji at arm’s length to protect him, but Yoru has other plans. What will happen to Asa after being rattled by Nayuta? Unfortunately, we won’t get another chapter for two weeks, so we will have to wait to find out officially. Here is everything you need to know about the Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 release timeline and spoilers.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 Release Timeline and Spoiler

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 will be released at 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, February 15, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

7:00 AM PST Tuesday, February 14 (Los Angeles, Vancouver)

8:00 AM MST Tuesday, February 14 (Denver, Calgary)

9:00 AM CST Tuesday, February 14 (Chicago, Regina)

10:00 AM EST Tuesday, February 14 (New York, Toronto)

11:00 AM AST Tuesday, February 14 (Halifax, Fredericton)

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, February 14 (Brasilia Time)

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, February 14 (UK and Ireland)

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, February 14 (Europe)

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, February 14 (India)

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, February 14 (Vietnam and Thailand)

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, February 14 (Philippines)

12:00 AM JST Wednesday, February 15 (Japan)

Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 120?

You can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapter releases of Part 2 Academy Saga are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 120 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 120 Spoilers

There are currently no spoilers, leaks, or raw scans for Chapter 120, but we will update this guide once they do. With us going back to a two-week release date, we should, at the very least, get a raw scan leak of Chapter 120.

The Chainsaw Man Part 2 Manga is available to read on Viz Media.

The Chainsaw Man anime is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2023