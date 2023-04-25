Chainsaw Man Chapter 129 Spoilers and Release Timeline

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha, Viz Media

Did you finish reading Chapter 128 and are looking at Chainsaw Man spoilers and raw scans because you can’t for the next chapter to release? Chainsaw Man and Asa are still discussing the merits of sex while Denji is trying to save her from the Falling Devil. Will he be able to escape with Asa? Unfortunately, we are on a two-week break again so that we won’t get the answer to this question anytime soon. However, we will provide Chainsaw Man Chapter 128 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 129 Spoilers

There are no Chainsaw Man Chapter 129 spoilers, leaks, or raw scans, but we will update once they drop.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 129 Release Timeline

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 129 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, May 9

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, May 9

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, May 9

12:00 PM EST Tuesday , May 9

, 1:00 PM AST Tuesday , May 9

, 2:00 PM BRT Tuesday , May 9

, 5:00 PM GMT Tuesday , May 9

, 7:00 PM CEST Tuesday , May 9

, 9:30 PM IST Tuesday , May 9

, 11:00 PM ICT Tuesday , May 9

, 12:00 AM PHT Tuesday , May 9

, 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, May 10

Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 129?

You can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 129 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapter releases of Part 2 Academy Saga are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 129 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

