15 Best Chainsaw Man Wallpaper and Backgrounds

Chainsaw Man has officially become an anime phenomenon after its debut season in the fall of 2022. It might have more morally nuanced main characters than some of your more typical Shonen anime, but it’s no less iconic, and possibly more breathtaking than most if not all of them. It’s been a great ride so far, and we wanted to celebrate that with ways you can showcase your fandom. Chainsaw Man has enough iconic art already, and even with a few subtle changes or resolution adjustments, you’ve got some great wallpaper and backgrounds for your computer or mobile device.

Best Wallpaper and Backgrounds for Chainsaw Man Fans

Naturally, having the ultimate wallpaper or backgrounds is a monumental task for any fandom, let alone for Chainsaw Man. It’d be hasty to say this is the definitive list, but more of a launching-off point for you to either craft your own or find even more ones similar to these. CSM is fortunately a visually stunning manga and anime, so there’s plenty of material for fans of either medium.

10 Wallpapers for CSM Fans on Desktops, Laptops, or Tablets

For this, we recommend anything upward of 720p/1080p/1440p and upwards. A lot of the official artwork is often sufficient, but sometimes a little of that AOTF editing spin doesn’t hurt. Here are some options with a few of our own submissions to spice things up.

Of course, if you’re more into strict images as shown from official promotion, the anime, or printed in Shonen Jump publications, these options might be more up your alley:

The series has been nothing short of a visual extravaganza. In what could otherwise have been a bleak offering of gore and grimaces, we instead got a cinematically-savvy spectacle littered with movie references and distinctive characters. It’s well-animated, and lovingly brought to life by Studio MAPPA. So naturally, it’s not hard to find good material to express your passion for the series.

5 Mobile Phone Background Options for CSM Fans

Finally, if you, like many readers, are on mobile devices you might want to consider sprucing up your CSM theme options with any from this selection. There’s a combination of manga covers and anime scenes, some accompanied by small edits. Keep in mind, this is but a small sampling, as you’ll find tons of other ideas out on the web.

However, if you’re looking for pics ideally suited to your phone backgrounds, be sure to check options for 1080×1920, 1440×2560, and 2160×3840 (HD, 1440p, and 4K) to make sure it fits properly. These images are configured to meet those minimum specifications and beyond, as well as to be a springboard for ideas if you wish to add your own twist!

Chainsaw Man is a great source of inspiration for wallpapers and backgrounds for any of your devices. You’ll find no shortage of choices like these on the web, but we’ll all know you came here first, don’t worry.

