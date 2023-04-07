Best Sonic Pfp and Profile Pictures

Images: Sega / TikTok/ Discord, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Sonic the Hedgehog is an incredibly iconic video game character and staple mascot for Sega. Despite him having a series of rocky periods, he’s remained beloved as the face of one of gaming’s ultimate beloved classics, along with successful feature films and TV shows. As such, his legions of fans are eager to sport his likeness or nickname on their social profiles. With apps like Discord and TikTok being great places to display your fandom, fans might wonder what our selections are for the best Sonic profile pictures (pfp).

Best Sonic Profile Pictures: Pfp for Discord and TikTok Format

You can reasonably use Sonic JPEG or PNG pictures for your profile, with Discord’s ideal size being 512×512, and TikTok usually around 200×200. The most important part of this is that the images are square resolutions, while also converting well to a circular frame. Your preferences may vary whether you prefer a transparent background, or something more detailed, with either option being reasonable for making your pfp pop.

Related: Best Craig Bot Commands in Discord

We’ve gone ahead and assembled various profile pictures featuring Sonic, in his iconic looks across the ages, popular supporting characters, his appearances on tv and film, and even some memes. Whatever your choices, you’ll surely be pleased to show them off.

Best Classic Sonic Profile Pictures: Sonic and Friends Grace Your PFP

Here are some images that’ll make your profile pop if you’re a fan of the classic, or retro look for Sonic. Full of smirks and attitude with that old-school art, some would argue this is still the best look for him and has translated well in cases like Sonic Mania. Whether it’s the Blue Blur himself, or supporting characters like Tails, Knuckles, or Robotnik, there’s an option for everyone.

As you can see, there are options obtained potentially from game thumbnails and cover art with some slight tweaks in photo editing. But for those who were brought up in the Dreamcast era and beyond, they might be used to a more modern take on the hero.

Best Modern Sonic Pfps

Modern Sonic, as he is affectionately known, is taller, got longer quills, and arguably sports more sarcasm, especially as this version is commonly given a voiceover. He’s the extension of the original character’s concept, originally partially inspired by Bill Clinton (yes, you read that right) with his cool vibe and attitude.

This Sonic is the spirit of the ’90s going into the 2000s, and if you stare at some of these pics for too long, you might hear the crescendoing melody of a Crush 40 song playing. If you don’t immediately accept it, you’ll have to live and learn, but if you continue to refuse this Sonic, open your heart.

Best Sonic Profile Pictures from Movies, Comics, and TV

There’s always a possibility you grew up without a Sega console and instead were exposed to shows like The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog or the SatAM show. Or perhaps you actively preferred this medium. Or perhaps you’re more of a fan of the comics, which hold the sterling record of the longest-running comic book series based on a video game, and the most well-known one at that.

Finally, perhaps you’re among the youngest generations, exposed to the Sonic the Hedgehog movies, some of the most successful video game adaptations put on the big screen. These profile pics are for you, if so!

With any of these Sonic profile pictures, you can showcase your pride in a franchise that puts in the work. Never forget, an animated show based on Sonic Boom, one of the franchise’s absolute low points, was still well-received on the TV side of things, with 104 episodes over 3 years. Also when Knuckles reveals just how absolutely based he is in his unabashed, succinct feminism.

Maybe You’re Just Into the Sonic Memes? Perhaps These Pfp Options Suit You!

Some of us are weird, present company included. That’s okay, within reasonable limits. Some of the funniest and most out-there memes belong to the Sonic franchise, from a bizarre YouTube poop misquoting a Robotnik line, to poorly-drawn Sonic images, to some er…more depraved, inflated corners of the internet. We can only share so much here but suffice it to say, you’ll know what to do.

The impressive part about some of these is that Tyson Hesse, whose “Original the Character” Shadow parody (among other characters sporting rock-hard fist nipples) predates an impressive career. In fact, he has gone on to become the artist for Sonic the Hedgehog at IDW and was responsible for the redesign of the character for the first feature film in 2020. In other words, he’s a hero. A weird, weird hero.

Whatever your tastes might be as a Sonic fan, we hope these selections are to your liking, or provide enough inspiration. It’s sometimes uncomfortable to plumb the corners of DeviantArt for commission requests, but these provide a good basis while allowing you to imagine even more for yourself.

- This article was updated on April 6th, 2023