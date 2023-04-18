Chainsaw Man Chapter 128 Spoilers and Release Timeline

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha, Viz Media

Did you finish reading Chapter 127 and are looking at Chainsaw Man spoilers and raw scans because you can’t for the next chapter to release? We witnessed a sweet interaction between him and Asa… until the end when he proved he’s just like every other teenager on Earth. The burning questions remain: who saved Denji, and will he be able to beat the Falling Devil? Lucky for us, we are back to a weekly release schedule, so we won’t need to wait too long until we get answers in the form of spoilers and raw cans. Again, we will provide spoilers as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 128 Spoilers

There are no spoilers, leaks, or raw scans for Chapter 128, but we will update once they drop.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 128 Release Timeline

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 128 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, April 25

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, April 25

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, April 25

12:00 PM EST Tuesday , April 25

, 1:00 PM AST Tuesday , April 25

, 2:00 PM BRT Tuesday , April 25

, 5:00 PM GMT Tuesday , April 25

, 7:00 PM CEST Tuesday , April 25

, 9:30 PM IST Tuesday , April 25

, 11:00 PM ICT Tuesday , April 25

, 12:00 AM PHT Tuesday , April 25

, 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, April 26

Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 128?

You can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 128 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapter releases of Part 2 Academy Saga are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters b

