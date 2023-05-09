Chainsaw Man Chapter 130 Spoilers and Release Timeline

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha, Viz Media

Did you finish reading Chapter 129 and are looking at Chainsaw Man spoilers and raw scans because you can’t for the next chapter to release? We now know that Asa saved Denji in Chapter 128 and how incredible the super chainsaw man motorcycle is! Unfortunately, we are on a two-week break again, so we won’t see how Denji uses it to escape from the Falling Devil with Asa. However, we will provide Chainsaw Man Chapter 130 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 130 Spoilers

There are no Chainsaw Man Chapter 130 spoilers, leaks, or raw scans, but we will update once they drop. With an extended-release schedule, we expect them to release sometime next week.

Chainsaw Man Chapter 130 Release Timeline

The Chainsaw Man Chapter 130 release timeline is 1:00 AM JST on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PST Tuesday, May 23

9:00 AM MST Tuesday, May 23

10:00 AM CST Tuesday, May 23

12:00 PM EST Tuesday , May 23

, 1:00 PM AST Tuesday , May 23

, 2:00 PM BRT Tuesday , May 23

, 5:00 PM GMT Tuesday , May 23

, 7:00 PM CEST Tuesday , May 23

, 9:30 PM IST Tuesday , May 23

, 11:00 PM ICT Tuesday , May 23

, 12:00 AM PHT Tuesday , May 23

, 1:00 AM JST Wednesday, May 24

Where Can I Read Chainsaw Man Chapter 130?

You can read Chainsaw Man Chapter 130 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the three most recent chapter releases of Part 2 Academy Saga are also available on the Viz Media website for free if you need to catch up on previous chapters before Chapter 130 releases. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media Mangas, including Chainsaw Man.

