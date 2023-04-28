Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Image: Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba continues its stellar third season with some pretty intense confrontations with the Upper Ranks. Tanjiro, after discovering a relic sword inside Yoriichi Type Zero but having to wait to see it properly restored, finds himself drawn into a deadly melee. With the upcoming release of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4, we’ll see if Tanjiro and his companions can turn the tables.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date and Time

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 will release on Sunday, April 30, 2023, at 10:45 PM PST / 1:45 PM EST. The episode will be available to stream exclusively on Crunchyroll. Episode 4 will continue the anime adaptation of the manga’s Swordsmith Village Arc. The Episode will take cues from Chapter 108 and likely conclude with Chapter 110. Episode 3 saw the first true battle of the season, and it’s been a bloody one so far, so don’t miss out!

For those in time zones aside from the ones mentioned above, we’ve got a handy release time guide for you!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:45 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:45 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:45 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:45 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:45 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:45 PM GMT Europe 7:45 PM CEST Moscow 8:45 PM MSK India 11:15 PM IST

In Episode 3, with an attack on the village by the Upper Ranks, Muichiro and Tanjiro find themselves joined by Genya Shinazugawa and Nezuko in fending off the assailants. But will they be enough?

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

While we saw Muichiro begin to consider the worthiness of doing good for others per Tanjiro’s wisdom, Episode 3 ends just as the action is about to get good. In Episode 4, we’ll see Muichiro tackle the fish monster attacking Kotetsu, identifying its weakness and earning some points with the young swordsmith.

Meanwhile, Tanjiro’s fight with Hantengu has been a tougher one. Genya has taken numerous injuries, with Tanjiro persevering in order to figure out the enemy’s weaknesses. Nezuko remains a powerful contender, however, protecting her brother and laying down some heavy blows, herself. As shown in the manga Chapters 108-110, this fight continues, but slowly Hantengu and his many forms become less overwhelming, while Gyokko gears up for an appearance.

The release of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 4 is an anticipated one, with its weekly installments being a big draw for mainstream anime fans. We’re excited to see this fight brought to life!

- This article was updated on April 28th, 2023