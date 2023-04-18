Image: Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has Tanjiro pushing the limits of his abilities and training to become a better fighter in the Swordsmith Village Arc. It’s been an interesting season opener, with nefarious foes teased while protagonist Tanjiro recovers his strength. But now Tanjiro encounters a Hashira of the Demon Slayer Corps, Muichiro Tokito, and finds a new training goal to meet. By the release of Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3, Tanjiro will find himself growing to new levels, and new threats emerging at the Swordsmith Village.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 Release Date and Time

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 3 will release on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 7:15 AM PST / 10:15 AM EST. It will be available on Crunchyroll at the time of this release, and continues the Swordsmith Village Arc, adapting Chapter 105 onwards, and will be called “A Sword From Over 300 Years Ago.” Episode 2 gave us a glimpse at Tanjiro’s training with Yoriichi Type Zero, and we’ll see more about the fruits of his labor with this episode.

If you live outside the above time zones, we’ve got a release time guide for you to consult as well! Be sure to prepare yourself for when the next episode drops.

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:15 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:15 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:15 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:15 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:15 AM BST UK and Ireland 3:15 PM GMT Europe 4:15 PM CEST Moscow 5:15 PM MSK India 7:45 PM IST

In the latest episode, Tanjiro found himself face-to-face with Muichiro, only to find his strength and skill were no match for the Hashira’s. Kotetsu, the young swordsmith being pushed around by Muichiro, urges Tanjiro to train to become superior.

DS: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers and What to Expect in Episode 3

Tanjiro found himself participating in a grueling training exercise with the six-armed mechanical doll Yoriichi Type Zero to improve his skills. However, Kotetsu, who serves as essentially his coach, has some particularly demanding methods. He deprives Tanjiro of food until he can land a single blow, and constantly rains down insults. But it pays off when Tanjiro, at the brink, is able to read his mechanical opponent.

Given permission by Kotetsu to damage the doll, Tanjiro lands a blow that apparently shatters its head, incapacitating it. Underneath the head is the hilt of a 300-year-old sword, and a new mystery. This is explored in Chapter 105 of the manga, in which Tanjiro and Kotetsu bicker over whether they should take the sword. However, as they would soon find out, it’s quite rusty (again, 300 years old) and unusable in its current state.

Other characters emerge in the anime adaptation of this as well. Gyokko and Hantengu will make an appearance, and the swordsmith Hotaru will also emerge, wishing to repair the sword discovered inside Yoriichi Type Zero. It’s an exciting time to be a Demon Slayer fan and to know that the release of another new episode is just a week away.

- This article was updated on April 18th, 2023