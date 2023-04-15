Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Image: Ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is back in full force with its highly anticipated third season. The show follows a recuperating Tanjiro regaining his strength, while threats emerge from the Upper Ranks. Demon Slayer Season 3 enticed viewers with an hour-long (well, 49-minute) adaptation of the beginning of the Swordsmith Village Arc to get folks excited for the release of Episode 2. But fans will want to be on top of when this episode drops, so stick around for the full details.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 Release Date and Time

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 will release on Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 7:15 AM PST / 10:15 AM EST on Crunchyroll. The episode follows the Swordsmith Village Arc with an adaptation of Chapter 102 onward, with Episode 1 having given a tiny glimpse at what to expect. If you live outside the above time zones, we’ve attached a handy release guide for you to consult!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 7:15 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 9:15 AM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 10:15 AM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 11:15 AM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 11:15 AM BST UK and Ireland 3:15 PM GMT Europe 4:15 PM CEST Moscow 5:15 PM MSK India 7:45 PM IST

Related: Does Tanjiro Become a Hashira in Demon Slayer Season 3?

In this latest episode, we see the figure Tanjiro notices behind Muichiro Tokito and a young swordsmith. It extends just enough into the content of Chapter 102 to get folks excited for what’s next.

Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 Spoilers

Image: Ufotable / Shueisha, Remixed by Attack of the Fanboy

Going into Chapter 102 and beyond, Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 2 exposes us to Yoriichi Type Zero, a 6-armed battle doll built for training. Not much else is known about the device aside from it originating from the Sengoku Period, and it is being used intensely by Muichiro for training purposes. As explained by Kotetsu, the young swordsmith, the doll’s 6 arms are meant to accommodate the movements and potential swinging actions of a trained swordsman.

The doll turns out to be a valuable asset for clear reasons, an opportunity for Tanjiro to hone his skills. At the urging of Kotetsu, he finds himself training against the doll to the point of inflicting serious damage. With luck, he could surpass Muichiro, but in carrying out his practice, Tanjiro uncovers something interesting within Yoriichi Type Zero. For now, though, you’ll have to wait until Demon Slayer season 3 episode 2 to find out more.

- This article was updated on April 15th, 2023