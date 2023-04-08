Demon Slayer Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date and Time: When Does it Come Out?

Image: Ufotable, Inc.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is finally coming up to the Swordsmith Village Arc, and we promise this time it’s not just a recap. For the viewers who came out of the theater expecting the next great chapter in the hit anime, this is where Tanjiro ventures next to get his sword repaired. This season also features the same fabulous production values and style that sold us all on the original, and we can’t wait. Demon Slayer season 3 episode 1 can’t release soon enough.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date and Time

Demon Slayer season 3, the Swordsmith Village Arc will release Episode 1 on Sunday, April 9, 2023, as an English subbed simulcast between 10:45-11:30 AM PST / 1:45-2:30 PM EST. Additionally, the show will have Spanish, Castilian, Portuguese, French, German, Italian, Arabic, Russian, and Hindi subtitles. The show will air new episodes weekly on Crunchyroll!

Be sure to check in around these times every Sunday. For those living outside the above time zones, we have a handy release window guide you can consult!

Time Zone Release Time Pacific Time (Los Angeles, Vancouver) 10:45 AM PST Central Time (Chicago, Regina) 12:45 PM CST Eastern Time (New York, Toronto) 1:45 PM EST Atlantic Time (Halifax, Fredericton) 2:45 PM AST Brazil (Brasília Time) 2:45 PM BST UK and Ireland 6:45 PM GMT Europe 7:45 PM CEST Moscow 8:45 PM MSK India 11:15 PM IST

The episode is an hour-long premiere, and could shape up to be a more anticipated release event than the recent film! We’ll get to see what’s in store for Tanjiro, Tokito, Genya, and more!

Along with this season’s premiere, we’ve got some teases for the Upper-Rank demons to feature for the series. Gyokko and Hantengu are among the first to feature in the arc, which begins in Chapter 98. The arc runs for 30 chapters until #127, and if the series is to adapt the full manga, there are only 2 remaining arcs after that. Be sure to tune in for Demon Slayer season 3 upon its release, it’s been a total treat ever since episode 1!

- This article was updated on April 8th, 2023