Tanjiro is one of the strongest characters in Demon Slayer, and from what we have seen in the previous seasons, he’s only going to get tougher. But we also know a lot of characters that are better sword masters than him. The Demon Slayer Corps is divided into rankings, and the strongest soldiers are known as Hashira. With a new season on the way, you must be asking yourself one thing: does Tanjiro become a Hashira in Demon Slayer Season 3?

Does Tanjiro Become a Hashira in Demon Slayer?

A new season of Demon Slayer is upon us, and Tanjiro needs to reforge his sword and get even more powerful. In anime, we’re used to characters going up rankings to show they are stronger than before, like with the ninja rankings in Naruto. However, as surprising as it may seem, Tanjiro doesn’t become a Hashira in Demon Slayer — not in season 3, nor after that.

The Hashira are the elite force of the Demon Slayer Corps and an essential part of the plan to defeat Muzan, the strongest demon in the series and the main antagonist. Tanjiro does become more powerful and performs a decisive role in the last battle, but even so, he never becomes a Hashira in the series. Although seeing the joining conditions, he definitely could’ve applied to become one.

Who are the Hashira in Demon Slayer?

As we said, the Hashira are the strongest swordmasters in the world of Demon Slayer. The series shows us nine of them, and we never see a new member join the team.

Kyōjurō Rengoku, the Flame Hashira.

Tengen Uzui, the Sound Hashira.

Mitsuri Kanroji, the Love Hashira.

Gyōmei Himejima, the Stone Hashira.

Muichirō Tokitō, the Mist Hashira.

Iguro Obanai, the Serpent Hashira.

Giyū Tomioka, the Water Hashira.

Shinobu Kochō, the Insect Hashira.

Sanemi Shinazugawa, the Wind Hashira

- This article was updated on March 16th, 2023