She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is the latest Disney Plus streaming series to be generating buzz for its titular character, returning fan favorites and more. It’s turned out to be a fun blend of action and sitcom tropes, while presenting fresh perspectives on a superpowered human trying to just live a normal life, as much as possible. When Jennifer Walters is not making crowd-pleasing entrances as her tall, green alter ego, however, she is inadvertently digging up new information that links classic Marvel characters to the MCU in the first real way. But according to this latest easter egg, Did She-Hulk Confirm Wolverine in the MCU? Read on to find out!

In Episode 2 of She-Hulk, you’ll spot a very brief glimpse at a reference to Wolverine at the 5:59 mark of the episode. Jen is with her friend Nikki, scoping out the job market, and on her laptop, you see she has a page open with a ’10 Offbeat Jobs’ listicle, but to the right, you see additional article links, the top one saying “Man fights with metal claws in bar brawl”. This is an obvious reference to Wolverine, who made his first appearance on the big screen when portrayed by Hugh Jackman in 2000, as a cage fighter in a bar in Alberta. While it only serves as a teaser for the iconic character, this is a pretty clear acknowledgment of the character in MCU canon at this point, so now it’s a matter of time before he makes an appearance, whether in this series or beyond.

Also visible on the page is a set of category links on the top, including ‘find Ant-Man’, ‘Norse Mythology’, and ‘Avengers’. There’s even a fun article linked just below the Wolverine one, with the question “Why is there a giant statue of a man sticking out of the ocean” – a reference to the end of Eternals. In the film, Tiamut, a dormant Celestial, was about to be awakened, an event which would have destroyed Earth, but he was turned to stone by Sersi, leaving part of his head and one hand exposed, likely visible from space. It produced an amusing amount of fan buzz over the months as no other film or show has directly referred to it, it’s just kind of…there.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered exclusively on August 18, 2022, for Disney Plus, and will air episodes weekly every Thursday. The first season will consist of 9 episodes.

- This article was updated on August 29th, 2022