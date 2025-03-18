Diddy Reaches Out to Kanye from Brooklyn Prison During Controversial Casting Call for Nazi-Inspired Diddy Cosplayers, Warns Him to ‘Stay Safe’ from the ‘Evil Out There’

In a surprising development, Sean “Diddy” Combs has publicly shown his support for Kanye West during a challenging period in the rapper’s personal and professional life. Diddy recently reached out to Kanye for a sincere and emotional conversation, especially in the wake of the media storm surrounding Kanye’s divorce from Kim Kardashian.

Recommended Videos

The conversation, which reportedly happened over a prison phone due to Diddy’s current legal issues, highlights a friendship that has stayed strong despite the chaos surrounding both men. Details of the call were leaked by The Shade Room, revealing that Diddy encouraged Kanye to return to the stage and start making music again, even with all the controversies surrounding them. Diddy reportedly expressed his eagerness to be released from the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn so he could “be able to hug” Kanye once more.

In a particularly touching moment, Diddy also warned Kanye to “be careful” of the “wicked sh*t out there.” This advice is likely connected to the recent developments in Kanye’s custody battle with Kim Kardashian, as she has been trying to change their joint legal custody agreement concerning their children.

Kanye’s recent actions have caused concern, especially his public statements that many have called antisemitic, as well as his promotion of a casting call that involved Nazi imagery. Over the past few months, Kanye has faced criticism for his controversial comments, which included taking back an apology to the Jewish community and praising Adolf Hitler in various interviews.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Child2014/WireImage

While Diddy has expressed support for Kanye, many are questioning whether he knew about Kanye’s bold casting call, which sought Black individuals with Diddy’s skin tone who would be willing to wear Swastikas for an upcoming stage project. The casting notice included specific requirements that caused alarm: participants had to be “not fat,” have “shaved heads,” and possess “Diddy’s skin tone or darker.”

Related: ‘At Ease Wearing Swastikas’: Kanye Takes Down Request For Stylish Individuals Resembling Diddy

The implications of this casting call have not been ignored, as it continues to spark outrage and controversy in the media. Kanye seems to be balancing on a fine line, mixing artistic expression with provocative themes that have led to significant backlash in recent months.

As of now, Kanye has removed the casting call from X (formerly Twitter), continuing a pattern of him retracting controversial statements made on social media. Critics argue that these recent actions might be an attempt to take advantage of the current cultural climate, similar to the controversies surrounding figures like Elon Musk and Diddy himself, who is currently dealing with serious legal problems related to racketeering and sexual assault.

Sources: Marca, Page Six, The Sun

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy