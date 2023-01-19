Does Hinata Die in Naruto Shippuden?

Image: Pierrot

Naruto Shippuden was full of iconic moments and memorable characters to help shape the modern anime zeitgeist. While the series has more than a few great battles to enjoy, it also has quite a bit of character drama and memorable moments. One particular scene that comes to mind is when Hinata, in a moment of emotional clarity and shocking courage despite being typically demure, stands up to one of the series’ most dangerous villains. Hinata defends Naruto until the moment of her shocking defeat. But did Hinata truly die in Naruto Shippuden?

Does Hinata Die in the Pain Arc in Naruto Shippuden?

No, Hinata did not die to Pain, but viewers and readers were certainly led to believe so. Pain’s Deva Path had restrained and impaled Naruto and, although Hinata’s efforts to defend him and free him were valiant, Pain quickly seized the upper hand and stabbed her. Naruto even believed her to be dead, sinking him into his darkest pit of despair yet seen in the series. This was the moment when Naruto unleashed his unhinged Nine-Tailed Fox chakra dormant within before he would later grow to understand this.

Does Hinata Die at Any Point in Naruto?

Hinata lives through the plot of Naruto, Naruto Shippuden, and even Boruto so far. She actually ends up marrying Naruto and having children with him, as a canonical pairing and they share a happy ending and a wonderful life together. In the final moments of The Last: Naruto the Movie the pair are together in a gorgeous montage with their mutual feelings laid bare, leading to a kiss in the moonlight. It was a moment that pleased the fans, eager to see the two together officially, and they marry in the Konoha Hiden arc, part of many pairings that usher in the next generation.

It’s tough to say what will ultimately happen in Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, but this ending is one that fans had waited years to see.

- This article was updated on January 19th, 2023