Don Cheadle Gives Hint On Status of Armor Wars

Despite its announcement in 2022, the fate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Armor Wars remains up in the air. Recent rumors suggest that Marvel Studios has yet to make a definitive decision on the project’s future. Actor Don Cheadle, who is expected to reprise his role as James Rhodes/War Machine, recently provided a cryptic response when questioned about the film during an appearance on the Today Show.

Warning: The following contains light Spoilers for Secret Invasion.

When asked what Armor Wars‘ status was, Cheadle playfully feigned ignorance, asking, “What’s Armor Wars?” before adding that it’s an “I could tell you but I’d have to kill you” situation. This deflection suggests that there might be updates to share, but Cheadle is likely under instructions to keep quiet. This could be seen either way, but we’re going to hope it means that there’s more behind the scenes for Armor Wars than the public is led to believe.

Even still, what he said on the Tonight Show earlier this year shows that the movie is in a dire position. As Cheadle confirmed, he still hasn’t gotten a call to read a script or a contract to play his role in the movie. Even still, he’s growing facial hair for the role.

Well, I’m waiting for the phone call… I haven’t gotten the phone call, no. I’m growing the beard and everything. Don Cheadle

Originally conceived as a Disney+ series, Armor Wars was later reworked into a feature film. Cheadle has previously spoken about the project, highlighting its potential to delve deeper into Rhodey’s character, exploring his emotional life, relationships, and personal struggles, all while maintaining connections to the broader Marvel mythos.

The film’s plot is expected to follow the events of Secret Invasion, possibly revealing what happened to the real Rhodey during his Skrull imposter’s tenure. It draws inspiration from the comic book storyline by David Michelinie and Bob Layton, Armor Wars is anticipated to focus on the fallout from Tony Stark’s advanced technology falling into the wrong hands.

