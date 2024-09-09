Image Credit: Bethesda
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
Category:
Entertainment

Don Cheadle Gives Hint On Status of Armor Wars

So, what's going on over at Marvel Studios?
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
|

Published: Sep 9, 2024 08:25 am

Despite its announcement in 2022, the fate of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film Armor Wars remains up in the air. Recent rumors suggest that Marvel Studios has yet to make a definitive decision on the project’s future. Actor Don Cheadle, who is expected to reprise his role as James Rhodes/War Machine, recently provided a cryptic response when questioned about the film during an appearance on the Today Show.

Recommended Videos

Warning: The following contains light Spoilers for Secret Invasion.

When asked what Armor Wars‘ status was, Cheadle playfully feigned ignorance, asking, “What’s Armor Wars?” before adding that it’s an “I could tell you but I’d have to kill you” situation. This deflection suggests that there might be updates to share, but Cheadle is likely under instructions to keep quiet. This could be seen either way, but we’re going to hope it means that there’s more behind the scenes for Armor Wars than the public is led to believe.

Don-Cheadle-Suit-Rody-Armor-american
Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Even still, what he said on the Tonight Show earlier this year shows that the movie is in a dire position. As Cheadle confirmed, he still hasn’t gotten a call to read a script or a contract to play his role in the movie. Even still, he’s growing facial hair for the role.

Well, I’m waiting for the phone call… I haven’t gotten the phone call, no. I’m growing the beard and everything.

Don Cheadle

Originally conceived as a Disney+ series, Armor Wars was later reworked into a feature film. Cheadle has previously spoken about the project, highlighting its potential to delve deeper into Rhodey’s character, exploring his emotional life, relationships, and personal struggles, all while maintaining connections to the broader Marvel mythos.

The film’s plot is expected to follow the events of Secret Invasion, possibly revealing what happened to the real Rhodey during his Skrull imposter’s tenure. It draws inspiration from the comic book storyline by David Michelinie and Bob Layton, Armor Wars is anticipated to focus on the fallout from Tony Stark’s advanced technology falling into the wrong hands.

Attack of the Fanboy is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Jorge Aguilar
Jorge Aguilar
Aggy has worked for multiple sites as a writer and editor, and has been a managing editor for sites that have millions of views a month. He's been the Lead of Social Content for a site garnering millions of views a month, and co owns multiple successful social media channels, including a Gaming news TikTok, and a Facebook Fortnite page with over 600k followers. His work includes Dot Esports, Try Hard Guides, PC Invasion, Pro Game Guides, Android Police, N4G, WePC, Sportskeeda, and GFinity Esports. He has also published two games under Tales and is currently working on one with Choice of Games. He has written and illustrated a number of books, including for children, and has a comic under his belt. He writes about many things for Attack of the Fanboy.
twitter linkedin