Did you finish reading Chapter 239 and are looking for Edens Zero Chapter 240 spoilers and release timeline so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? For example, we learned Xenolith was framed and sent his personality into Miimi to escape after getting taken control of by this evil imperial scientist, the true culprit behind Foresta’s destruction. We will provide Edens Zero Chapter 240 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to see what happens next.

Edens Zero Chapter 240 Spoilers

Edens Zero Chapter 240 spoilers and raw scans have not been released yet. However, we do know that Chapter 240’s title will be “The Doctor ‘s Abnormal Emotions,” which sounds very exciting to me. We typically expect them to release on the Friday before the official release date, which can be found below. Once they drop, we will update this guide, so check back soon!

Edens Zero Chapter 240 Release Timeline

The Edens Zero Chapter 240 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Tuesday, May 23

9:00 AM MDT Tuesday, May 23

10:00 AM CDT Tuesday, May 23

11:00 AM EDT Tuesday, May 23

12:00 PM ADT Tuesday, May 23

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, May 23

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, May 23

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, May 23

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, May 23

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, May 23

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, May 23

12:00 AM JST Tuesday, May 24

Where Can I Read Edens Zero Chapter 240?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official Manga website like Viz Media or Shueisha where you can read Edens Zero Chapter 240 online when they are released. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Edens Zero Chapter 240 online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

