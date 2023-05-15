Image: Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura

Did you finish reading Chapter 218 and are looking for the Blue Lock Chapter 219 spoilers and release timeline so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? For instance, we saw Kunigami unexpectedly steal the ball from Ness, which will cause the field to be intensified in the next chapter. What will happen next, and who do you think will score the next goal? We will provide Blue Lock Chapter 219 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to get questions like this answered.

Blue Lock Chapter 219 Spoilers

Blue Lock Chapter 219 spoilers and raw scans have not been released yet. We typically expect them to release on the Friday before the official release date, which can be found below. However, we will update this guide once they drop, so check back soon!

Blue Lock Chapter 219 Release Timeline

The Blue Lock Chapter 219 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Tuesday, May 23

9:00 AM MDT Tuesday, May 23

10:00 AM CDT Tuesday, May 23

11:00 AM EDT Tuesday, May 23

12:00 PM ADT Tuesday, May 23

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, May 23

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, May 23

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, May 23

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, May 23

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, May 23

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, May 23

12:00 AM JST Tuesday, May 24

Where Can I Read Blue Lock Chapter 219?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official Manga website like Viz Media or Shueisha where you can read Blue Lock Chapter 219 online when they are released. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Blue Lock Chapter 219 online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

