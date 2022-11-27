Everything We Learned From Avatar: The Way of Water’s Final Trailer

Image: 20th Century Studios

Avatar: The Way of Water is coming soon, and the hype is starting to mount up for the follow-up to history’s highest-grossing blockbuster. Viewers of the first film might have taken for granted the fact that 2009’s Avatar pioneered many of the visual effects and film presentation techniques present in modern blockbusters, thinking the movie won’t have any new tricks up its sleeve, but they might be in for a surprise. The Way of Water has released its most recent trailer along with small glimpses at the film’s plot, and what’s promised is a visually spectacular adventure.

What the Latest Trailer Reveals About Avatar: The Way of Water

In addition to the trailer released earlier in the month, there was a final trailer for Avatar: The Way of Water released on November 21, 2022, that uses a good deal of similar footage, displaying a gorgeous, dangerous landscape of the planet Pandora. Jake Sully, fully embracing his new Na’vi life as leader of the Omaticaya Clan, sees his family in danger on the surface of Pandora and opts to flee with his family to the ocean realms inhabited by the Metkayina Clan. It’s here that Jake and his family must survive and adapt, while threatened by foes thought to be long dead and expelled from their home.

Among the scenes rendered we see confrontations taking place in the forests, as well as below and above the surface of the water, suggesting that Sully’s clan is being actively pursued. The film’s villains appear to be the Resources Development Administration remnants including Col. Miles Quaritch, seemingly revived as a Recombinant, a Na’vi body embedded with his memories, along with others. It appears to be personal, likely motivated by Quaritch’s defeat on the surface world, as he is after Sully’s clan, further indicated by the Metkayina’s wariness of allowing them into their fold, fearing it would bring the war to their people.

How Many Avatar 2 Trailers Have Been Released?

As of now, there are 3 primary trailer options viewable on the Avatar YouTube channel but they all point in the same direction for this film. The Way of Water showcases new biomes on Pandora, with the Na’vi refugees having to face a critical juncture: to escape or even defeat the vengeful Quaritch, they’re forced to evolve or die. The film renders gorgeous underwater visuals, with industry-leading technology to create never-seen-before aquatic visual effects including underwater motion and performance capture.

There are new and old faces seen in this film, with distrust sown among some, while love blooms among others. The visuals are stellar and jaw-dropping, with a suitably epic world to enjoy upon the film’s release. It’s the first highly anticipated cinematic event not bearing a Marvel or Star Wars label in a very long time, and the fans are hyped.

Avatar: The Way of Water will release worldwide exclusively in theaters on December 16, 2022.

- This article was updated on November 27th, 2022