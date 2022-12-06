Are you wondering about the Ground Y x Chainsaw Man fashion collaboration? Ground Y is the fashion line from the esteemed Japanese fashion designer Yohji Yamamoto. The clothing line specializes in contemporary fashion and streetwear that proposes new possibilities in fashion through its genderless and ageless style, based upon the core principles of Yohji Yamamoto. Chainsaw Man is a hit manga written and illustrated by Fujimoto Tatsuki. In addition, a newly adapted anime series produced by MAPPA has breathed new life and popularity into the series. Here is everything you need to know about the Ground Y x Chainsaw Man fashion collaboration.

Everything You Need to Know About the Ground Y x Chainsaw Man Fashion Collaboration

The Ground Y x Chainsaw Man fashion collaboration was born out of mutual respect for the two organizations. The fashion items created will incorporate the different scenes and motifs of the Chainsaw Man series and the high-quality design of Ground Y. There will be a special logo that celebrates this collaboration attached to all items. The collaboration will happen in two parts. The first is a limited-time pop-up store at Isetan Shinjuku in Japan. The second is at all Ground Y directly managed stores and on The Shop Yohji Yamamoto online store.

Isetan Shinjuku Pop-up Store

The pop-up store will be at the Isetan Shinjuku Main Building 1F Promotion building from November 30, 2022, to December 6, 2022. You can also purchase merchandise using the Isetan Mitsukoshi Online Store from November 30, 2022, to December 7, 2022. Fear not for those not able to attend or not in the Japan region! The collaboration collection will be available at all Ground Y directly managed stores and online.

Ground Y Stores and The Shop Yohji Yamamoto Online Store

On December 16, 2022, the collection will be available for purchase at all Ground Y directly managed stores, which include the following:

Ginza Six

Laforet Harajuku

Shibuya Parco

Shinsaibashi Parco

The collection will also be available online on a special store page on the official Ground Y web store called The Shop Yohji Yamamoto. In addition, unique, limited-time-only products will also be available from December 16 to December 25, so don’t miss out!

Visual Models for the Ground Y x Chainsaw Man Fashion Collaboration

Image: Tatsuki Fujimoto, Shueisha, MAPPA, and Yoji Yamamoto

There are two visual models for the fashion collaboration. Fans of Chainsaw Man will be happy to hear that one of the models (shown above) is the singer of the popular ending theme Chu, Diversity of episode 7 of the adapted anime series.

The Chainsaw Man anime is currently avaiable to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

The Chainsaw Man Part 2 Manga is available to read on Viz Media.

- This article was updated on December 6th, 2022