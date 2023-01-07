Fabricant 100 Chapter 6 Release Date and Spoilers

Are you wondering when the Fabricant 100 Chapter 6 release date is? We don’t blame you for wanting to know what happens after the revelations we learned during chapter 5, with the biggest one being how to stop all fabricants by killing fabricant number 1. Will Ahsibi learn more about the fabricants and navigate his unfair deal with 100 (amazingly, he didn’t back down after learning the truth)? What will life be like in Mortsafe? These are all the questions we were left with, and unfortunately, we have a long break for the new year until we get the answers to these questions. It is tough, we know! Here is everything you need to know about the Fabricant 100 chapter 6 release date and where to read it, so you don’t miss out on the action.

Fabricant 100 Chapter 6 Release Date

Fabricant 100 Chapter 6 will be released at 12:00 AM JST on Monday, January 23, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

7:00 AM PST Sunday, January 22 (Los Angeles, Vancouver)

8:00 AM MST Sunday, January 22 (Denver, Calgary)

9:00 AM CST Sunday, January 22 (Chicago, Regina)

10:00 AM EST Sunday, January 22 (New York, Toronto)

11:00 AM AST Sunday, January 22 (Halifax, Fredericton)

12:00 PM BRT Sunday, January 22 (Brasilia Time)

3:00 PM GMT Sunday, January 22 (UK and Ireland)

5:00 PM CEST Sunday, January 22 (Europe)

8:30 PM IST Sunday, January 22 (India)

10:00 PM ICT Sunday, January 22 (Vietnam and Thailand)

11:00 PM PHT Sunday, January 22 (Philippines)

12:00 AM JST Monday, January 23 (Japan)

Where Can I Read Fabricant 100 Chapter 6?

You can read Fabricant 100 chapter 6 for free on Viz Media’s website. Also available on the Viz Media website for free are the four previous chapter releases if you need to catch up on any previous Fabricant 100 chapters before the latest release. If you are reading on a mobile device, you can also download the Shonen Jump app and read all official Viz Media mangas, including Fabricant 100.

Fabricant 100 Chapter 6 Spoilers

As of now, there are no spoilers or leaked raw scans for us to learn more about chapter 6. Since we have over two weeks until chapter 6 is released, we will monitor and update this guide so you will know immediately.

The Fabricant 100 Manga is available to read on Viz Media.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023