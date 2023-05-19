Image: Nakaba Suzuki

Did you finish reading Chapter 105 and are looking for the Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 106 spoilers and release timeline so you don’t have to wait until the official chapter release? The loss of the Percival Sword caused a big rift!!! Will Percival and company manage to retrieve the Coffin of Eternal Darkness fragment safely? We will provide Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 106 spoilers and raw scans as they are released, so you don’t have to wait long to answer questions like this.

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 106 Spoilers

Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 106 Spoilers have been released. Here is a translation for every page in the chapter leak:

Pic 1: Center: Let’s go on a trip on a full stomach!! (The margin text is the same as the last chapter end margin text.)

Pic 2: Are you all OK!!? […] […] […] Master Escanor! You must be anxious from being separated from me. I am not. Hmmmmmm, where do we start…

Pic 3: We don’t have a single idea here either. […] […] And he knows the Demon king. Pardon me!!? Where is Sir Percy? Off to the toilet with Nasiens? …the answer is very hard to tell… Is that all true? He lost the most important one of all things… […] It seems like we lost them…

Pic 4: SFX: Cough SFX: Beep beep I… can’t… breathe? I feel… from… up… there… My bones broke… all over… my body… […] Green hair… like bird wings… Is that perhaps…

Pic 5: Hold up, Percival!!! Uh? […] Look at what he is holding…!! […] […] That mens that human… […] is our enemy!!

Pic 6: Oh… crap… I’m done… for? How ungraceful to die in this place without being able to do anything, huh. […] He will die if we don’t act quickly to help him. Mh!! […] […] […]

Pic 7: Kilfalca Ortibla Carnman. Gah…

Pic 8: […] “Revitalize” That’s some nerve…!! […]

Pic 9: Yes. […] Quite a nice skill. […] […] […]

Pic 10: […] […] Center: The shrew is untamable.!! Margin: The mystery person who toyed with the Chaos knight with Rosebank’s illusions is… none other than Gawain!!



Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 106 Release Timeline

The Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 106 release timeline is 12:00 AM JST on Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Here are the time zone conversions for the most common cities:

8:00 AM PDT Tuesday, May 23

9:00 AM MDT Tuesday, May 23

10:00 AM CDT Tuesday, May 23

11:00 AM EDT Tuesday, May 23

12:00 PM ADT Tuesday, May 23

12:00 PM BRT Tuesday, May 23

3:00 PM GMT Tuesday, May 23

5:00 PM CEST Tuesday, May 23

8:30 PM IST Tuesday, May 23

10:00 PM ICT Tuesday, May 23

11:00 PM PHT Tuesday, May 23

12:00 AM JST Tuesday, May 23

Where Can I Read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 106?

Unfortunately, there isn’t an official Manga website like Viz Media or Shueisha where you can read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 106 online when released. However, multiple unofficial websites, like this one, allow you to read Four Knights of the Apocalypse Chapter 106 online for free. As always, be careful what website you use and do so at your own risk.

