Grimes reveals the ‘silly’ thing Elon Musk just did to her on the platform he owns, and she’s not impressed

Grimes has claimed that her ex-partner Elon Musk is playing “mind games” with her on X, the social media platform he owns, after an unusual interaction involving her account. The pop singer, whose real name is Claire Boucher, said that Musk briefly followed her on X before blocking her almost immediately afterwards. According to Grimes, the move appeared deliberate and left her confused about his intentions.

After someone noticed she wasn’t following Musk anymore, the Canadian artist explained that the tech billionaire had actually blocked her. “For context I’m just living my life. He followed me then blocked me. I’m not gna be following and unfollowing. My only priority is co parenting, i am not interested in public dramatics. This is so silly lol,” she wrote.

The blocking incident adds to years of legal battles

Grimes and Musk, whose real name is Claire Boucher, share three children together. They have a son named X Æ A-Xii born in 2020, a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl born through a surrogate in 2021, and another son named Techno Mechanicus born in 2022.

Their relationship started around 2018, but their split led to a difficult custody fight. The legal battle involved court filings in both Texas and California. At one point, Grimes said Musk was stopping her from seeing their youngest son.

For context I'm just living my life. He followed me then blocked me. I'm not gna be following and unfollowing. My only priority is co parenting, i am not interested in public dramatics. This is so silly lol — 𝖦𝗋𝗂𝗆𝖾𝗌 ⏳ (@Grimezsz) December 11, 2025

The custody dispute was settled last summer, and both parents now share equal custody of their children. In 2023, Grimes filed a petition asking for parental rights for all three kids. The legal fight was so intense that she had to delay making new music. Musk’s controversial public actions have led some Tesla owners to distance themselves from him in recent months.

Elon out here hiding and deleting grimes' replies about their son. Richest man in the world, still a deadbeat dad. Fucking pathetic. pic.twitter.com/q2MWShbkCZ — ⁵⁵¹¹ 🍌 (@BAYC5511) February 20, 2025

In November 2024, Grimes revealed she spent a year fighting for custody in a state with poor protections for mothers. She said her Instagram posts and modeling work were used as reasons why she shouldn’t have her kids. She also shared that she didn’t see one of her children for five months during the custody battle.

Grimes has also had to separate herself from Musk’s controversial public behavior. In January this year, she received criticism after Musk was accused of making a Nazi salute at an event in Washington. She clarified that she is not responsible for his actions and later stated she condemns Nazi-ism and white supremacy.

A month later, she criticized Musk for bringing their four-year-old son to the Oval Office, saying the child shouldn’t be in public like that and asking people to stop posting images of her kid. His political partnership with Trump has also sparked public backlash against his businesses.

