How Elon Musk’s Partnership with Trump Sparked a Tesla Boycott

Tesla is dealing with a growing number of challenges as public opinion about the company changes. Once seen as the top name in electric vehicles, Tesla is now facing a series of problems that could affect its future. These issues include reports of vandalism against Tesla cars and charging stations, as well as a big drop in the company’s stock price.

A report from the Vox says Tesla’s stock “has dropped tremendously” as people increasingly criticize and scrutinize its CEO, Elon Musk. News outlets have also reported cases of Tesla chargers being set on fire and drivers facing hostility, such as being given the middle finger or having rocks thrown at them near showrooms. ABC News has covered stories of damaged cars and broken showroom windows.

Public opinion seems to be turning against Tesla. Peaceful protests have taken place in several U.S. cities, with people expressing their dissatisfaction with Musk, Donald Trump, and changes made by Musk’s DOGE group. Many protesters are unhappy with Musk’s political views and actions, which has hurt Tesla’s reputation and may have led some owners to sell their Teslas at a loss.

Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Similar protests are happening in Europe, where people are upset about Musk’s political statements, including his support for a far-right party in Germany and a controversial gesture that some interpreted as a Nazi salute. As a result, more people are encouraging others to consider buying electric vehicles from other brands instead of Tesla.

Musk often uses Tesla stock to fund investments in other areas, like artificial intelligence and robotics. If Tesla’s stock continues to fall, it could limit Musk’s ability to pursue ambitious projects he has planned.

The current political and economic situation presents both risks and opportunities for Musk. While Tesla’s financial struggles might weaken Musk’s political influence, some analysts believe his growing connections to government power could still benefit him. Musk’s other companies, such as SpaceX, Neuralink, and Starlink, depend heavily on government contracts. This raises questions about whether Musk’s efforts to gain political influence are worth the potential harm to Tesla’s financial stability.

The Washington Post notes that the Federal Aviation Administration is considering shifting a major government contract from Verizon to Starlink, showing how Musk’s political moves could directly affect his businesses. However, this strategy could also lead to more backlash against Tesla.

Despite the current challenges, it’s unclear whether Musk is worried about the negative opinions surrounding him or the potential long-term effects on Tesla’s position in the market. The rapid changes in Tesla’s market performance and Musk’s political standing reflect a bigger story about how quickly success can change.

Sources: The Washington Post, Vox, BBC News, InsideEVs

