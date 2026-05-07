Dealers just revealed the six engine and gearbox types they refuse to buy, and 12 of the models on the list are Ford

If you’re in the market for a used car, you might want to pause before signing the paperwork. Car dealers have pulled back the curtain on the specific engine and gearbox combinations they actively avoid purchasing for their own inventory. These experts have identified six categories of mechanical setups notorious for being either unreliable or prohibitively expensive to repair.

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Perhaps most notably, 12 different Ford models have been flagged as part of this warning, making the manufacturer a primary focus for prospective buyers looking to avoid a financial headache. As detailed by LADbible, the list spans several manufacturers and transmission types, with repair bills that can climb well into the thousands.

The dealers’ concerns cover everything from wet belt timing systems to CVT gearboxes, with failure rates and repair costs cited across the board. Several industry figures offered pointed commentary, and at least two manufacturers have pushed back on the characterizations.

Ford is bearing the brunt of the industry’s used car warnings

At the very top of the list is the Ford EcoBoost engine, found in popular models like the Fiesta, Focus, and B-Max. The core problem lies in its wet belt system, which runs the belt directly through engine oil rather than in a dry environment. Mechanics warn these belts can deteriorate over time, posing a risk of catastrophic engine failure. Warrantywise has estimated the average repair bill for an EcoBoost engine at around £3,141. Ford has maintained it is confident in the robustness of its EcoBoost technology when stated maintenance guidelines are followed, though the dealer community remains skeptical.

Six types of used cars 'dealership owners avoid' that are not worth their time or moneyhttps://t.co/eNFx5WeuKu — LADbible (@ladbible) May 6, 2026

Another major red flag is the Ford PowerShift automatic transmission, fitted to various Ford and Volvo models. It has earned a reputation for jerky shifting, slipping, and expensive mechanical failures, with repair costs easily climbing past £2,300. Theo Cook, from Bowen’s Garage and the YouTube channel Ted Torques, called it one of the worst gearboxes ever invented, citing its lack of longevity and high repair costs. Amid growing dealer warnings about overcharging risks in repair shops, a woman who overpaid 72% for a basic repair has become a frequently cited example of what uninformed car ownership can cost.

While Ford models dominate the list, they are not the only ones causing anxiety in the garage. The Jaguar Land Rover 2.0-litre Ingenium diesel engine has been labeled by some as the biggest risk of all. Dealers report that internal failures and timing chain issues can manifest without any prior warning, and Warrantywise data shows these engines are over 160 per cent more likely to fail than the average car, with repair costs frequently exceeding £5,200. Umesh Samani, chairman of the IMDA and a used car dealer, called it his number one vehicle he will not buy, saying the engine “just falls to bits for no apparent reason.” A JLR UK spokesperson said quality across the client ownership experience remains a priority and that the company continues to drive further improvements.

The PureTech engines found in many Peugeot, Citroën, and Vauxhall vehicles are also under fire for their own wet belt issues. Warrantywise claims these engines are 31 per cent more likely to fail than the average car, with repair bills reaching as high as £2,152. Shifting Metal presenter and dealer Joe Betty explained that the wet belt system can break or clog the oil pickup, which starves the engine of oil and leads to total destruction.

Rounding out the list are Mazda’s 2.2-litre diesel engines and CVT automatic gearboxes. The Mazda units, found in the Mazda 3, Mazda 6, and CX-5, are prone to leaking injectors, clogged systems, and stretched timing chains. James Harding of Chops Garage noted that while he generally finds Mazda products reliable, the 2.2-litre diesel is a clear exception. CVT gearboxes, used by manufacturers including Toyota, draw criticism for being fragile despite offering a smooth driving experience, with average replacement bills nearing £3,000.

For drivers already behind the wheel of a wet belt vehicle, the advice is direct. The average cost of a wet belt replacement for a Ford sits at £981.07, with Fiesta and Focus owners facing average bills of £938.49 and £968.09 respectively, according to Warrantywise data. Experts say that if a Ford with a wet belt has crossed the 80,000-mile mark without a change, that service should be booked immediately. Consumer awareness around used-car purchases and repair transparency has grown, with shoppers increasingly flagging hidden costs, much like the viral cases of Walmart rollback pricing that exposed gaps between advertised and actual value.

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