Man paid $46,000 for a Tesla and sold it five months later, but the amount he got back is brutal

YouTuber and Tesla enthusiast Andy Slye recently put a number on what many EV owners quietly fear. He revealed he lost $12,200 on a 2025 Model 3 that he owned for just five months, buying it for $46,000 and offloading it for $33,800. He had received even lower offers, with one potential buyer coming in at $27,000.

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The story gained traction when reported by LADbible, and Slye’s experience is far from an isolated case. Data from iSeeCars shows that the electric vehicle category has seen prices fall 4.8 percent year over year, while internal combustion engine vehicles have actually become 5.2 percent more expensive during the same period. The divergence points to a used EV supply that is outpacing demand as more owners look to exit the market.

Tesla remains the face of the electric transition, but that status offers little protection from market volatility. Data from CarGurus indicates that Tesla used car prices have dropped by as much as 25 percent in the first year alone. Slye, who documents his ownership experiences on his YouTube channel, believes the frequent rollout of new features and updates makes older models feel outdated almost immediately, and that Tesla’s dynamic pricing strategy makes the situation worse for anyone hoping to recoup their investment.

Used Teslas are losing value faster than almost anything else on the road

The depreciation is not limited to the Model 3. Slye also shared figures on a 2018 Long Range RWD Model 3 he had purchased for $56,000, which sold for $19,000 after seven years, a loss he attributed partly to age and high mileage. His current 2022 Model Y, bought for $55,000, is now worth less than half of that original price. That kind of drop on a vehicle still widely seen on the road underscores how broadly the problem extends across Tesla’s lineup.

Amid a wider conversation about Elon Musk’s standing with consumers, which has included scrutiny of his conduct on X following criticism from commentators and public figures, Tesla’s used car market is bearing the brunt. Broader data confirms the trend: the Model S lost $8,768 in value between June 2024 and June 2025, a 15.8 percent decline, while the Model X dropped $9,544, representing a 15.5 percent decrease. The Model Y posted the third largest decline at 13.6 percent, or $4,637.

Karl Brauer, an executive analyst at iSeeCars, has noted that while electric vehicles have a role in the market, demand appears to have peaked and could face further declines. Used EV market share growth has already slowed to 14.2 percent over the past year, a steep drop from the 98 percent growth rate seen previously. The loss of the $4,000 federal used EV purchase incentive, which expired in September 2025, has removed a key financial motivation that once helped prop up buyer interest. Experts suggest prices could slide further as buyers weigh the cost of entry against the near-certain depreciation that follows.

For anyone considering a new Tesla purchase, a viral bad buy is not the only cautionary tale circulating online. Similar regret has surfaced in other big-ticket purchases gone wrong, including a couple’s costly Temu furniture order that went sideways. In the Tesla market specifically, current data suggests that buying new carries a steep financial risk, with owners facing significant value loss within the first year of ownership.

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