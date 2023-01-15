Are you wondering how long the first episode of The Last of Us is and how much of the game’s story it will cover? We don’t blame you because we eagerly awaited the live-action adaptation of one of the best games of all time, and episode 1 is finally here. Episode 1 premieres on January 15, 2023, and we will delve back into the universe we love so much. So how will the television series live up to the game’s success, and will it do the fantastic story justice? Here is everything you need to know about how long the first episode of The Last of Us is and all details about the episode.

How Long is the First Episode of the Last of Us?

The first episode of The Last of Us is 1 hour and 25 minutes long. So what content from the game will be covered by Episode 1 during this time? The first episode will cover the game’s prologues and its first few chapters. That’s great, you say, but how well did they adapt that in Episode 1 of The Last of Us HBO series?

Fans can rest easy as early reports of Episode 1 stated that it stays true to the game as the creators took the show’s dialogue line for line from the material they sourced from the game. Reports also state that we will experience shot-for-shot scenes from the game, which will be very exciting and familiar to game fans. Finally, Episode 1 will have a small amount of new material not seen in the game, which will build the world and its characters even more so from the game. Here are the full details of episode 1:

Episode 1 Description: The Miller family’s life is turned upside down by a mysterious outbreak in their hometown.

The Last of Us will have new episodes released weekly exclusively on HBO starting January 15, 2023.

- This article was updated on January 15th, 2023