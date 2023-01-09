All Last of Us Season 1 Episode Release Dates and Times

Whether you are a long-time The Last of Us fan or are new to the story, you’ll want to know when you can expect every episode of The Last of Us to come out. With loads of original characters and some new ones, The Last of Us is taking aim at sticking true to the original story while expanding upon it to offer more humanity, which was a core element of the game. Here is when you can expect to watch each episode of The Last of Us season 1.

The Last of Us Season 1 Episode Dates and Times

First off, you’ll only be able to watch The Last of Us in the USA, Mexico, Spain, Denmark, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Argentina, and Brazil because these are the only regions HBO is available. If you are in the UK, you can watch it on Sky Atlantic or NOW TV.

There are 9 episodes in total in the first season of The Last of Us. The episodes will roll out periodically which means it can be difficult to predict the exact time and date of when the next episode airs. Here are all of the release dates and times for season 1 of The Last of Us:

Episode 1 – 15 / 16 January 2023, 6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET (HBO Max / Sky Atlantic)

Episode 2 – 22 / 23 January 2023, 6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET (HBO Max / Sky Atlantic)

Episode 3 – 29 / 30 January 2023, 6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET (HBO Max / Sky Atlantic)

Episode 4 – 5 / 6 February 2023, 6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET (HBO Max / Sky Atlantic)

Episode 5 – 12 / 13 February 2023, 6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET (HBO Max / Sky Atlantic)

Episode 6 – 19 / 20 February 2023, 6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET (HBO Max / Sky Atlantic)

Episode 7 – 26 / 27 February 2023, 6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET (HBO Max / Sky Atlantic)

Episode 8 – 5 / 6 March 2023, 6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET (HBO Max / Sky Atlantic)

Episode 9 – 12 / 13 March 2023, 6:00pm PT / 9:00pm ET (HBO Max / Sky Atlantic)

And that is when you can expect each episode of The Last of Us to air. Unless there is, for any reason, a break in the schedule, these dates and times will change. If that occurs, we’ll let you know. But for now, prepare for an emotional ride!

The Last of Us will air in 2023 exclusively on HBO and HBO Max.

