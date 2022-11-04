The Last of Us HBO: Release Date, Full Cast, and Everything We Know

The Last of Us is coming to HBO very soon, and it looks highly promising as the latest high-profile addition to the prestige television network. While video game adaptations are usually risky at best, this looks like it has had a lot of heart and detail put into it, with a pretty stellar cast behind it as well. The series promises gritty drama, horrific thrills, and some pretty violent encounters between Joel and Ellie with the infected, as well as human opposition. If you’re like the rest of us and want to watch The Last of Us on HBO, you’ll want to know when the show will release.

The Last of Us on HBO: When Is the Release Date?

The Last of Us will release on HBO on January 15, 2023, and will also be available on HBO Max on that premiere date. The first season will have 9 episodes and will feature a plot that closely resembles that of the game while expanding on the source material for the sake of pacing. It is uncertain how long the series will run or how much of the original games’ plots will be explored, but this will be a treat for any fans of the franchise.

Who Are the Cast and Crew of TLOU on HBO?

While we’ve gone in-depth on how we feel about the casting, it’s important to note key members of the production team, such as original game director Neil Druckmann serving as a writer along with Craig Mazin. Additionally, Gustavo Santaolalla will compose the show’s music score, much as he did for the game. Below is the full cast list so far:

Pedro Pascal as Joel Miller

as Bella Ramsey as Ellie Williams

as Anna Torv as Tess Servopoulos

as Gabriel Luna as Tommy Miller

as Nick Offerman as Bill

as Merle Dandridge as Marlene

as Lamar Johnson as Henry

as Keivonn Woodard as Sam

as Storm Reid as Riley Abel

as Jeffrey Pierce as Perry

as Graham Greene as Marlon

as Elaine Miles as Florence

as Melanie Lynskey as Kathleen

as Additional unannounced roles for voice actors Troy Baker, Ashley Johnson, Rutina Wesley, and Brad Leland

How Can I Watch TLOU if I Don’t Have Access to HBO Max?

If you live outside the United States, chances are you will be restricted from viewing the show without at least a handy VPN just like how you can view international Netflix content. However, if you’re in certain countries where certain networks or streaming services have the rights to HBO’s properties, you’re in luck. International services will release The Last of Us on HBO substitute services or channels such as Crave for Canadians on January 15, 2022, or Sky Atlantic or NOW for viewers in the UK on January 16, 2022.

- This article was updated on November 3rd, 2022