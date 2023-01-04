How Many Spider-Man Movies are There? Every Spider-Man Movie, Listed

Image: Marvel

With the booming success of Spider-Man since the comics, it is truly remarkable that up until now, Spidey’s name is up on a pedestal by many comic book fans alike. And with that comes a whole lot of movie adaptations that you would lose count of. So for your convenience, here are how many Spider-Man movies are out there.

List of Every Spider-Man Movie

Currently there is a grand total of 11 Spider-Man movies that went out in theaters in the past decade that were produced by their respective companies, both Sony Pictures and Marvel Studio, the owners of the rights to film-produced Spider-Man content. Below is the complete list of Spider-Man movies produced over the years.

Spider-Man (2002)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Spider-Man 3 (2007)

The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

Venom (2018)

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

However, let’s keep in mind that the ongoing and raging success that Spider-Man kept providing will only mean that there will be more adaptations to come. This will only increase the number of Spider-Man series and movies in the near future.

List of Spider-Man Actors and Actresses

Image: Marvel

Across the numerous film adaptations Spider-Man had, those who played the role of our friendly neighbor deserve a worthy mention. So here are the actors and actresses who played the role of Spider-Man.

Tobey Maguire (Peter Parker in Spider-Man, Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man 3, Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Andrew Garfield (Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man, The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Tom Holland (Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far from Home, Spider-Man: No Way Home)

Jake Johnson (Peter B. Parker in Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse)

Chris Pine (Peter Parker in Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse)

Shameik Moore (Miles Morales in Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse)

Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen Stacy a.k.a Ghost Spider in Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse)

Kimiko Glenn (Peni Parker in Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse)

Nicholas Cage (Peter Benjamin Parker a.k.a. Noir Spider-Man in Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse)

John Mulaney (Peter Porker A.K.A Spider-Ham in Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse)

Given the existence of a multiverse, more Spider-People are sure to be added down the line. Let’s keep an eye out for all the new upcoming Spider-Men not just in the movies, but also in games, series, and comics.

- This article was updated on January 4th, 2023