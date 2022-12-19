Are you wondering how old Denji in Chainsaw Man is after reading the Manga or watching the anime series? Unlike Makima’s age, Denji’s age is easier to figure out as it is officially disclosed in the Manga. However, learning his age may surprise and maybe even disgust readers and viewers because of everything we see him go through in the events of the Manga and anime. So, here is everything you need to know about how old Denji is in Chainsaw Man.

How Old is Denji in Chainsaw Man?

All content discussed below this paragraph is considered SPOILERS, so please do not keep reading if you are not current with the Manga.

The Chainsaw Man manga and anime are set in an alternate reality of 1997. Genji was born in 1980, which means he was 16 when we first met him. He then has a birthday when he turns 17, which is what his age remains in newly released chapters of Part 2 of the Manga. If you want the exact chapters during specific points of Denji’s age, we can break them down by chapters. For example, Denji is 16 years of age during the events of Chapter 1 through Chapter 79. He then has a birthday and is 17 years of age from Chapter 80 to the current chapters.

This may surprise most readers and viewers because Denji is subjected to events that aren’t appropriate for teenagers (let alone most adults). This puts scenes like the one with Himeno, who is most likely in her early to mid-twenties, or his “reward” from Power in a gross light. In addition, Denji’s main love interest is also Makima, who basically grooms and abuses him.

This, along with the violence, death, and horrific scenes we read or watch, makes Denji’s life sadder than any of us realize. During Part 2 of the Manga, we see Denji trying to live an everyday teenage life by going to school and navigating the most challenging parts of adolescence, like going on a date with Asa.

The Chainsaw Man anime is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

The Chainsaw Man Part 2 manga is available to read on Viz Media.

- This article was updated on December 19th, 2022