Are you wondering how old Makima in Chainsaw Man is after reading the Manga or watching the anime? Makima’s age is one of the toughest to determine as it has never been officially stated in the Chainsaw Man manga or anime series. She appears to be a young woman in her 20s, but appearances can be deceiving, and we will discuss why it is hard to determine her actual age. However, we can make educated guesses based on the information from the Chainsaw Man manga and how the universe works. Here is everything you need to know about how old Makima in Chainsaw Man is.

How Old is Makima in Chainsaw Man?

Anything below this paragraph will contain SPOILERS, so please do not keep reading if you haven’t read the Manga. The anime series will eventually cover all of the manga material of Chainsaw Man part 1 in two cours. Due to this, you may spoil yourself if you have only seen the anime, as much of this information hasn’t been discussed yet.

As mentioned above, Makima’s official age has not been disclosed in the Manga or the anime. To complicate matters even more, she is revealed to be the Fear Devil who embodies the fear of control or conquest. This means that she cannot technically die as devils are reincarnated back to Hell when they die in their earthly form. Then, after dying in Hell, they are reincarnated again as a new person on Earth with no memories of their former selves.

This means that she is technically as old as humanity’s beginning since that is when devils were born out of human fear. With that said, though, most viewers consider the age of a character/devil when they are reincarnated. For example, Chainsaw Man was set in 1997, and Makima remembers World War 2 and the Nazis, which means she could be roughly 60 to 70 years old. However, we do not know if Makima knows about these things because she lived through the war or if she learned about them after the Chainsaw Devil erased these events from existence after consuming them.

