Are you wondering how many episodes Chainsaw Man season 2 will have? Chainsaw Man season 1 is concluding here shortly. We know we are just as sad as you are, but there are plenty of other animes to watch while we wait for season 2. We have seen some of the most extraordinary story arcs of Part 1 of the anime, but there is still much more to come. If the anime introduced you to Chainsaw Man or you are trying to follow along with the manga, you may wonder how many episodes season 2 will have and what part of the manga it will cover. While MAPPA or Viz Media hasn’t given us an exact answer, we can speculate based on the episodes of Season 1 and the quotes we have seen. Here is everything you need to know about how many episodes Chainsaw Man season 2 will have.

How Many Episodes Will Chainsaw Man Season 2 Have

It was stated early on that the Chainsaw Man anime would run for two cours and cover the entire Part 1 of the manga series. Part 1 of the manga has a total of 97 chapters. The manga is fast-paced, and we believe they can cover multiple chapters in each episode. Using the total number of chapters in part 1, the total number of chapters covered in each episode of season 1, and the overall number of confirmed episodes in season 1, we can speculate on how many episodes Chainsaw Man season 2 will have.

Chainsaw Man Season 1 Episode Count

First, we need to look at the data we know with Chainsaw man season 1. Chainsaw Man season 1 has a total of 12 episodes, with each episode covering about 3 to 3.5 chapters of the manga. This means season 1 will cover roughly 36 to 42 chapters of the manga. Most viewers, however, think we will end on chapters 38 or 39 based on what they have seen so far.

Using this count, we can also determine how many episodes of Chainsaw Man season 2 will need to wrap up the entirety of part 1 for the manga. Some quick math reveals that we have 58 chapters left of part 1. Therefore, if we continue at the current rate of 3 to 3.5 chapters per episode, we will need roughly 16 episodes in season 2 to cover all of part 1.

The Chainsaw Man anime is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

The Chainsaw Man Part 2 manga is available to read on Viz Media.

- This article was updated on December 15th, 2022