Are you worried about the future of the Chainsaw Man manga series due to Chapter 114’s delay to December 21, 2022? The Chainsaw Man manga series has grown in popularity due to its fantastic story, characters, and action sequences. We are now in Volume 2 of the series, and things are getting good! On top of that, the popular manga series has spawned a new anime television series that will cover the manga arc in multiple cours, which is just as popular. So it would be a surprise if the future of the manga series is in question for any reason. Will we continue to get more manga chapters or more cours in the anime series? Is Tatsuki Fujimoto’s involvement with either changing? These are just some of the ways fans wonder what is going on with it and its creator. Here is everything you need to know about Chainsaw Man’s delayed chapter 114, leaving fans wondering about the future of the manga series.

Chainsaw Man’s Delayed Chapter 114 Leaves Fans Wondering About Future of Manga Series

We can tell you right off the bat that you shouldn’t be worried about the future of the Chainsaw Man manga or anime television series. The reason is that the release of new chapters in the Chainsaw Man manga series has been swapped between weekly and bi-weekly releases before for many reasons. The creator and artist of Chainsaw Man, Tatsuki Fujimoto, has complete control over when he can release new chapters, so he can release as often or as little as he wants. Whether he is drawing a cover for a new volume, helping with the production of the anime series, taking a break for personal reasons, or just spending some extra time on a chapter, you can rest assured that it will be released. When Fujimoto takes his time with a specific chapter, it is extra good!

The Chainsaw Man anime is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

The Chainsaw Man Part 2 Manga is available to read on Viz Media.

- This article was updated on December 14th, 2022