Are you wondering if there are shows like Chainsaw Man you can watch while you wait for season 2? Chainsaw Man is a hit anime series based on a fantastic manga series. The first cour of Chainsaw Man is coming to a close which may leave you longing for more. It is not uncommon for a second cour of an anime to take longer to release than usual. At the same time, we are okay with that because the second cour is usually worth the wait. You may want something else to fill the void. Lucky for you, there is plenty of anime series like Chainsaw Man to watch while you wait for Season 2.

5 Shows Like Chainsaw Man to Watch While You Wait for Season 2

Here are five shows like Chainsaw Man to watch while you wait for season 2. We will provide all information regarding the show, like when it was released, its description, why it is good, and where to stream it, so all you have to do is sit back and enjoy.

Elfen Lied (2004)

Description: Two university students come across a seemingly harmless girl named Lucy, unaware she’s a mutant serial killer with a split personality.

Why It’s Good: If you are a fan of serial killer movies and television, this is the show for you. It talks about challenging themes like nature vs. nurture and the future of humankind. It is very graphic in its violence and nudity, but it ties into the show’s themes which wouldn’t be the same without it.

Elfen Lied is available to stream on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Amazon Prime.

Parasyte: The Maxim (2014-2015)

Description: A Parasyte, a worm-like alien that butchers and consumes humans, partially infects 17-year-old Shinichi Izumi. He must learn to co-exist with the creature if he is to survive the life of a Parasyte and a human as part monster, part person.

Why It’s Good: This anime covers another tricky topic and theme: grief and the positive and negative outcomes of those exposed to trauma. Parasyte is another anime with gore and violence, but it is not gratuitous and serves the abovementioned themes.

Parasyte: The Maxim is available to stream on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

Dorohedoro (2020)

Description: In a sad town, a clan of sorcerers uses its people to experiment with the dark arts.

Why It’s Good: This anime adapts a hit manga series. It features a fantastic story in bizarre worlds with even more bizarre characters. In addition, it has all the elements you could want, like mystery, humor, and action.

Dorohedoro is available to stream on Netflix.

Jujutsu Kaisen (2020)

Description: A boy swallows a cursed talisman – the finger of a demon – and becomes cursed himself. He enters a shaman’s school to be able to locate the demon’s other body parts and thus exorcise himself.

Why It’s Good: Jujutsu Kaisen features a fantastic story, fun action sequences, and one of the best characters in Gojou Satoru. There are also several anime movies if you crush through both seasons.

Jujutsu Kaisen is available to stream on Crunchyroll, Disney+, and Netflix.

Tokyo Ghoul (2014)

Description: A Tokyo college student is attacked by a ghoul, a superpowered human who feeds on human flesh. He survives but becomes part ghoul and a fugitive on the run.

Why It’s Good: Tokyo Ghoul starts slow but give it a chance because you will not be disappointed! This anime is exceptionally dark and covers themes like co-existence and survival of the fittest, and the general morality of our existence.

Tokyo Ghoul is available to stream on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

- This article was updated on December 12th, 2022