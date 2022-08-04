The Marvel Cinematic Universe‘s newest upcoming character to be showcased is Jennifer Walters, aka She-Hulk, whose abilities are based on those of her cousin, Bruce Banner, but with a seemingly far greater degree of control. She is shown even in trailer footage as demonstrating a remarkable aptitude for Hulk-related abilities including the Thunderclap, and greater control over her strength and agility. While she sports a smaller overall frame than that of her cousin, she is no small character by any means, so for those wondering about her physical attributes, read on for our coverage of The Height and Weight of She-Hulk!

How tall is She-Hulk? She-Hulk Height, Weight, and more

She-Hulk is canonically 6’7″ with a supremely muscular weight of 650 pounds, or at least, this is how she is often rendered in the comics, but it appears likely this will be roughly the same in the show, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. This shouldn’t need to be said, but portraying actress Tatiana Maslany is only 5’4″, so of course, VFX will do the legwork from there. This results in some amusing moments for her to likely encounter, as she tries to maintain her dual life as an attorney and reluctant superhero, and finds her new friend: spandex, spandex is her new best friend.

MCU fans are poking minor fun at the VFX rendition of the character, which was always going to be difficult to juggle the otherwise human qualities in an extraordinary, superhuman character. While it’s no CGI upper lip Superman, it was distracting in the first glimpses, but people are genuinely excited to see the series. They’ve also provided some amusing posts, which oddly, welcome her as she enters the MCU.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on August 18, 2022, on Disney Plus. For more coverage like this, check out our entertainment column!