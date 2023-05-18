Image: Universal Pictures

Are you wondering how The Rock fits into Fast X, 11, and 12? To everyone’s surprise and delight, The Rock showed up in the mid-credits scene of Fast X, marking the return of his involvement in the Fast and the Furious franchise. However, his role in the upcoming sequels to Fast is a bit unclear outside of him providing some of the best one-liners in the franchise. Here is everything we know so far about the return of Luke Hobbs in Fast X.

Why Does Luke Hobbs Return in Fast X, 11, and 12?

Image: Universal Pictures

In the mid-credit scene, we see members of an elite team infiltrate a building where they find a staged scene. After the infiltration, we hear a cell phone ring and a mysterious figure answers it. On the line is Jason Momoa’s character, Dante Reyes, who tells this figure that he is coming after him for murdering his father in Fast Five. This is when the mysterious figure removes his hood to reveal that it is Lucas “Luke” Hobbs himself. In response, Hobbs says, “I ain’t hard to find. You sumbitch!” while crushing the cell phone with his bare hands.

Image: Universal Pictures

This is how The Rock fits into Fast X. Now, for Fast 11 and 12, I believe Reyes will go after Hobbs’s daughter, Samantha, in revenge for killing his family, and he will face off against him to save her. This tracks with the theme of family and Reyes going after Dom’s kid, Little Brian.

Related: What to Expect from Fast X Sequels? Fast 11 and 12 Explored

Image: Universal Pictures

In addition, we will likely see his reunion with fellow Hobbs and Shaw character, Deckward Shaw, during this time. He may even help Shaw save his mother from an untimely death at the hands of Reyes for helping Dom and his crew. I hope so because they make one of the best action duos in cinema history during Hobbs and Shaw.

Image: Universal Pictures

Finally, to wrap up previous story arcs in the franchise, we may see Hobbs help Isabel take down Cipher since her actions led to Isabel’s sister, Elena’s, death. This is because Elena worked with Hobbs in the DSS and protected Samantha when Hobbs needed to help save the day, making Isable and Hobbs connected through, you guessed it, family.

- This article was updated on May 18th, 2023