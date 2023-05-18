Image: Universal Pictures

Are you wondering who is the lady Dom saves in Fast X? During the events of Fast X, we see Dom return to Brazil. While there, he heads to the underground racing event that Diogo leads. Then, Dante Reyes shows up and challenges Dom to a race. This is where things get interesting, and Dom is forced to save either Diogo or Isabel during the race as Reyes plants a bomb under both of their cars. Of course, Dom chooses to save Isabel in Fast X, but the reason isn’t apparent.

Who is Isabel in Fast X?

Isabel is Isabel Neves making her Elena Neves’s sister. This fact is quickly touched on in the movie, a picture of Elena Neves is shown hanging in Isabel’s house. Dom then tells Isabel that he knows who she is and that he recognized her at the underground racing event because she smiles as Elena did. This is why Dom saved her instead of Diogo… poor guy never stood a chance.

Elena played a significant role in previous installments of The Fast and the Furious franchise. She was introduced in Fast Five when recruited to help Luke Hobbs bring down Dom and Brian. Instead, she becomes Dom’s lover and his son’s mother. Unfortunately, Elena is killed in The Fate of the Furious, leaving Dom to raise their son, Little Brian. This means that Isabel is also the aunt of Little Brian and his only connection to his mother.

Isabel’s involvement ends in Fast X during the bridge scene, but I suspect she will be heavily involved in Fast 11 and 12 since she is now officially a family member of Dom and the rest of his crew. This will be interesting because her sister was killed because of the actions of Cipher, which could lead to a showdown in one of the next two movies.

