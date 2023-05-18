Image: Universal Pictures

Here is the answer: Is Letty the mother of Dom’s son in Fast X? The conception and eventual raising of Dom’s son, Little Brian, has always been an unclear subject of the franchise. It is never really explained how or when he is conceived, and Mia and Brian often protect him when Dom has to save the day. Even more confusing is Dom’s son’s name is Brian Marcos. Here’s everything you know to know about Dom’s son in Fast X.

Who is Little Brian’s Mom in The Fast and the Furious?

Image: Universal Pictures

No, Letty is not the mother of Dom’s son in Fast X. Little Brian’s mom is Elena Neves, played by Elsa Pataky. This means that Letty is Dom’s step-mom in Fast X. Dom and Letty do not have any children together, although we see a touching scene in Fast X where they talk about their attempts to conceive one together. Dom names his son Brian after Neves’s death in honor of Brian O’Conner, which is why his full name is Brian Marcos Toretto.

In Fast Five, Neves was a member of the Brazil Civil Police when Luke Hobbs requested her presence to help arrest Dominic Toretto and Brian O’Conner. This is because she was one of the only members of the Brazil Civil Police who Brazilian Drug Lord Hernan Reyes couldn’t buy. At the end of Fast Five, Neves leaves Brazil and joins Dominic, Mia, and Brian in the Canary Islands, where she begins a romantic relationship with Dominic.

Related: Fast X Ending Explained — Who Dies?

This is where Little Brian’s conception gets a little murky, as the franchise didn’t state when it happened. However, I believe he was conceived between the events of Fast Five and Fast & Furious 6. This is because it is revealed that Letty is still alive in Fast & Furious 6, and Dominic decides to be with her instead of Neves. It is then revealed that Neves kept the baby and began to raise him on her own. After this, she begins working for DSS with Hobbs, which we see during the events of Furious 7.

Image: Universal Pictures

Finally, in The Fate of the Furious, Neves and Little Brian are kidnapped by Cipher, played by Charlize Theron, and murdered by Connor Rhodes. Deckard Shaw then rescues Little Brian and is raised by Dom and Letty for the remainder of the franchise. In reality, Letty has been a mom to Little Brian longer than Neves, so he calls her mom in Fast X. This also fits with the theme of being family by bond or blood that Toretto always preaches.

- This article was updated on May 18th, 2023