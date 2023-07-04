How to Read the Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter Series in Order

Image: Laurell K. Hamilton

Are you interested in knowing the correct reading order for the Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter series written by Laurell K. Hamilton? It’s a valid question, considering the series started in 1993 and has since expanded to include over 30 years’ worth of additional novels, short stories, and novellas. With such a vast amount of content, it can be challenging to follow the timeline of the main series. However, you don’t need to worry. We have created an easy-to-follow guide to ensure you have the most enjoyable reading experience possible.

How to Read the Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter Series in Chronological Order

Here is how to read the Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter series in chronological order:

Strange Candy (Short Story Collection)

Guilty Pleasures

The Laughing Corpse

Circus of the Damned

The Lunatic Cafe

Bloody Bones

The Killing Dance

Burnt Offerings

Blue Moon

Bite (Novella)

Obsidian Butterfly

Narcissus in Chains

Cerulean Sins

Incubus Dreams

Cravings (Novella)

Micah

Danse Macabre

The Harlequin

Blood Noir

Skin Trade

Flirt

Bullet

Hit List

Kiss the Dead

Beauty (Short Story)

Affliction

Dancing (Short Story)

Shutdown (Short Story)

Jason

Dead Ice

Wounded (Short Story)

Crimson Death

A Girl, a Goat, and a Zombie (Short Story)

Serpentine

Zombie Dearest (Short Story)

Sucker Punch

Rafael

Smolder

Slay (Expected Publication November 7, 2023)

A chronological read order was chosen to provide you with the best experience with the timeline in the series. This is especially true with the novellas and short stories as they often bleed into the book before or after, making them essential to read within the realm of the main series.

What is the Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter Series About?

The Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter series is an enthralling mix of dark urban fantasy, horror, and mystery with adult themes. Taking place in a parallel universe similar to our own, it includes vampires, werewolves, and other well-known supernatural creatures. The story follows the adventures of Anita Blake, a proficient zombie animator, a sanctioned vampire executioner, and a consultant for the police on all supernatural matters. She lives in St. Louis, Missouri, and the series tracks her efforts to unravel paranormal mysteries, deal with her unique talents, and navigate intricate relationships.

Is The Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter Series Finished?

No, The Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter series is NOT finished. Hamilton is still writing new books for the Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter series. In fact, the latest title Slay is expected to be published on November 7, 2023, meaning you still have time to read the entire series before it is available for purchase. In an interview with I Smell Sheep in 2018, she said, “I’d always seen the Anita Blake series as a mystery series which means there’s no end planned. I’ll keep writing the books as long as the readers and I are enjoying ourselves.” So as long as fans continue to purchase and enjoy the Anita Blake, Vampire Hunter series, you can expect new titles, be sure to support Hamilton!

