How to Read the Wings of Fire Book Series in Order

Are you wondering how to read the Wings of Fire book series for the best reading experience? If you haven’t followed the franchise written by Tui T. Sutherland from the beginning, you might find it quite overwhelming to figure out where to start with 21 books between the main series and additional novels. To simplify things, here is a simple guide that outlines the best read order and explains how the various story arcs are structured.

The Best Wings of Fire Book Series Read Order

This is the best read order that includes the Winglets and Prequels novels, so you can experience the incredible story from start to finish without jumping around the timeline. Here is how to read the Winds of Fire book series in chronological order:

Runaway (Winglets) Darkstalker (Prequels) Deserter (Winglets) Assassin (Winglets) Dragonslayer (Prequels) The Dragonet Prophecy (2012) The Lost Heir (2013) The Hidden Kingdom (2013) The Dark Secret (2013) The Brightest Night (2014) Prisoners (Winglets) Moon Rising (2014) Winter Turning (2015) Escaping Peril (2015) Talons of Power (2016) Darkness of Dragons (2017) The Lost Continent (2018) The Hive Queen (2018) The Poison Jungle (2019) The Dangerous Gift (2021) The Flames of Hope (2022)

The Winds of Fire Book Series Story Arcs

The Wings of Fire book series is broken down by story arcs, but our read order will shake that up a bit because we recommend reading the book series in chronological order. However, so that you know what all story arcs in the book series look like here they are broken down:

The Dragonet Prophecy:

The Dragonet Prophecy

The Lost Heir

The Hidden Kingdom

The Dark Secret

The Brightest Night

The Jade Mountain Prophecy:

Moon Rising

Winter Turning

Escaping Peril

Talons of Power

Darkness of Dragons

The Lost Continent Prophecy:

The Lost Continent

The Hive Queen

The Poison Jungle

The Dangerous Gift

The Flames of Hope

Wings of Fire’s Prequel:

Darkstalker

Dragonslayer

The Winglets:

Prisoners

Assassin

Deserter

Runaway

Where Can I Read the Wings of Fire Book Series?

The Wings of Fires book series is available on Amazon or your local booksellers. The linked collection has books 1-15 but does not include the Winglets and Prequels books, as they all have a collection sold separately from the primary series collection.

